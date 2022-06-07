Kawa Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Tailwind Two Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. 761,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,247. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

