Kawa Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 19,898 ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $3,400,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000.

Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

