Kawa Capital Management Inc Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TWO by 35.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TWO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TWO by 31.9% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TWO during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

TWOA stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Tuesday. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,630. two has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

