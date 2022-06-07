KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

KBH stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

