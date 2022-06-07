KCL Capital L.P. Acquires New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,000. Bumble makes up approximately 1.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.31% of Bumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth about $105,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,742,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,863,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 625,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of BMBL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 78,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,497. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

