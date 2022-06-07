KCL Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.97. 102,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,018. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

