KCL Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 71,000 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.23% of Arteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 652,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,308.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,872 shares of company stock valued at $273,305 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,084. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

