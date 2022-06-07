KCL Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $35,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,495,000 after purchasing an additional 262,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 47,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,657. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 147,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $8,613,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597,916 shares of company stock worth $94,003,346. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

