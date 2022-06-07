KCL Capital L.P. Invests $69.86 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,863,000. Micron Technology comprises about 7.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.12.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

