KCL Capital L.P. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLHU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000.

NASDAQ:PRLHU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

