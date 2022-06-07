KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

VAW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,386. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

