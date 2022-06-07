KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,124 shares of company stock valued at $24,122,450. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $122.10. 412,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,164. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

