KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,305,000 after purchasing an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 112,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 7,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

