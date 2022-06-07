KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.43 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after purchasing an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.63. 18,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

