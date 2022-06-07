KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average of $250.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.