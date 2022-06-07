Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 785,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 713,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,292,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

