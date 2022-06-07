Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,901,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,395,000 after buying an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

CPNG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 432,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,995,800. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

