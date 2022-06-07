Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $7.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.86. 86,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day moving average is $344.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.