Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $194.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

