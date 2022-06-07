Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Lazydays comprises about 0.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 1.81% of Lazydays worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Lazydays by 10.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 6,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.80. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.