Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after acquiring an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.70. 17,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,791. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

