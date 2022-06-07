Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.99. 30,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

