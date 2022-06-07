Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

