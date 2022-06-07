Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.8% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 635,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,543,860. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $290.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

