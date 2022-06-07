Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,203 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 2.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SEA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SEA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after acquiring an additional 287,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock traded up $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 139,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,724. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.