Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,358 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.55, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

