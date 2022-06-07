Kenfarb & CO. Buys Shares of 2,656 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,637,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.21 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

