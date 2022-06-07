Kenfarb & CO. Buys Shares of 4,000 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.59. The company had a trading volume of 223,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The company has a market cap of $352.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

