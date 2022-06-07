Kenfarb & CO. Invests $1.88 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $170.81. 32,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.31 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

