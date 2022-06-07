Kenfarb & CO. Invests $432,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

