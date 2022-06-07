Kenfarb & CO. Invests $469,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $343.74. The stock had a trading volume of 53,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

