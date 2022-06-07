Kenfarb & CO. Invests $572,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.31. 37,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.