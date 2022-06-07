Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. NextEra Energy makes up 2.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.