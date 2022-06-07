Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 4,880 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $425.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

