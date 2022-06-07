Kenfarb & CO. Purchases Shares of 4,895 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 87,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.59. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,120. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $327.06 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.