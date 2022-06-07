Kenfarb & CO. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.21. 53,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,529. The stock has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $201.83 and a twelve month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

