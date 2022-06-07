Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 165,035 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,035 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Switch worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after buying an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 202,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Switch by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after acquiring an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 53,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.71 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.