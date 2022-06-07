Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $32.71 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicell worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Omnicell by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,913. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.