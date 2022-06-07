Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NV5 Global worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NV5 Global by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $122.92. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,428. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

