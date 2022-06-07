Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,115 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NSA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 19,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

