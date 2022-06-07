Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,245 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 140,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,149. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.