Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.