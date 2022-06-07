Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Tronox worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tronox by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Tronox by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,338. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

