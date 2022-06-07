Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. Altus Power makes up 0.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Altus Power (Get Rating)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
