Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 8,205 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 253,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 259,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

