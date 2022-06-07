Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.68. 2,452,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,637,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

