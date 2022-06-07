Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Confluent by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,539,000 after purchasing an additional 584,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 81.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $98,350,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,285. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and sold 273,269 shares valued at $9,408,389. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

