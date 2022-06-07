Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

