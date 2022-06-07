Kepos Capital LP Invests $4.91 Million in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 14.08% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000.

NASDAQ SMAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 2,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,056. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

