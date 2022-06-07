Kepos Capital LP Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,000 shares during the period. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II makes up approximately 0.7% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 3.06% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of LCAP stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,067. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.